MAP: the study behind Attack of the Giants announces a new anime, quality at risk?

Since the announcement of the change of study for The Attack of the Giants 4, now in MAPPA's hands, some questions have begun to arise regarding the quality of the final season production of Hajime Isayama's masterpiece. Questions that are becoming more concrete as the months go by, but let's see why.

We have already discussed, in a previous dedicated news, the possibility that the Attack of the Giants 4 is postponed, as it seems now established also for the insiders. The global pandemic has certainly affected the work, but the bulk of the damage seems to be entirely attributable to it MAP study. The company, in fact, is famous for dealing with multiple projects at the same time, to the point of broadcasting multiple anime in the same season. If this may sound like a very normal thing, it is good to remember that the Japanese animation industry it almost never succeeds to complete a television series in full before its debut, forcing the staff to work close to deadlines at a frenetic pace that is harmful to health.

In fact, MAPPA will be working on Jujutsu Kaisen, the eponymous adaptation of the manga of Weekly Shonen Jump, and on a new original anime, announced in the past few hours and currently without a title, starring the voice actor Kensho Ono (Shikadai in Boruto). An announcement that, in fact, seems to almost completely eliminate the hope that the Attack of the Giants 4 could debut before 2021, since working simultaneously on three productions, among other things of a large caliber, could inevitably trigger a massive drop in quality in all three projects.

