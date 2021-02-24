Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha anime hints at sequel

Commemorating the release of their sixth and final volume Blu-ray / DVD compilation, the animated adaptation of the light novels Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha: Shijou Saikyou no Maou no Shiso, Tensei shite Shison-tachi no Gakkou e (The Misfit of Demon King Academy) held a special live broadcast this morning. Although the production of a sequel has not yet been confirmed, at the end of the broadcast a special message was shared by the character Anos Voldigoad, which was also posted on Twitter:

«Did you think that Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha was over? Then you should wait a bit», Wrote the publication accompanied by a frame featuring the main character.

“Did you think that” The Misfit of Demon King Academy “was the last?

"Did you think that" The Misfit of Demon King Academy "was the last?

You should wait for a while."

The press release also revealed a snippet of the song “Dear Descendants,” composed by the member of CIVILIAN, Hidekazu Koyama, and performed by the voice actor and singer Tatsuhisa Suzuki, who plays the protagonist Anos Voldigoad. This song is included as a benefit on the project’s sixth volume Blu-ray / DVD.

[To dear offspring]

Anos’s special character song PV has been released! 「Dear Descendants」

Lyrics / Composition / Arrangement: Hidekazu Koyama (#CIVILIAN)

The full version of the song is included in the 6th volume of Blu-ray & DVD!

For its part, the anime premiered during the Summer-2020 season (July-September) in Japan and had a total of thirteen episodes. Shu began publishing the novels on the independent service Shousetsuka ni Narou in April 2017. The publisher Kadokawa publishes novels on paper with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma, and published the eighth volume on October 10 in Japan.

Production team

Masafumi Tamura (Two Car, Kenja no Mago) was in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios SILVER LINK , with the assistance of Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun no Revenge, Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san).

(Two Car, Kenja no Mago) was in charge of the direction of the anime in the studios , with the assistance of (Masamune-kun no Revenge, Sunohara-sou no Kanrinin-san). Kazuyuki Yamayoshi (Chaos;Child) was in charge of character design.

(Chaos;Child) was in charge of character design. Keiji Inai was in charge of the composition of the soundtrack under the audio direction of Ryousuke Naya.

Sinopsis de Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha

In the distant past, a war between humans and demons caused widespread chaos and bloodshed. To end this seemingly endless conflict, the Demon King Anos Voldigoad willingly sacrificed his life, hoping to be reborn in a peaceful future.

In preparation for the return of their king, the demon race created the Demon King Academy, an elite institution tasked with determining the identity of Anos when he awakens. He is reincarnated two millennia later, but to his surprise, he soon discovers that the level of magic in the world has dropped dramatically during his absence. Also, when he enrolls in the academy to claim his rightful title, he discovers that demons remember him differently. His personality, his deeds and even his legacy are falsified, masked under the name of an imposter. This “lack” of common knowledge makes him the outlier of the academy, a misfit never before seen in history.

Despite these drawbacks, Anos is unfazed. As he sets out to uncover those who alter his glorious past, he takes it upon himself to make his descendants recognize that their ruler has finally returned.

Source: Official Twitter Account

