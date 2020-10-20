Mao: the new manga by Rumiko Takahashi is sponsored by Inuyasha and Kagome

Inuyasha by Rumiko Takahashi accompanied an entire generation of readers who are still fond of the work today. And the brand is now back on the crest of the wave thanks to the anime sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Blood Demon. A new starting point then, while on the manga front the Takahashi is engaged with Mao.

The new comic by Rumiko Takahashi running on Weekly Shonen Sunday for more than a year already has the endorsement of many fans. The popularity of the author has certainly influenced, but now even the previous works want to sponsor the new generation.

In new video from Shogakukan to promote Mao, the publishing house has decided to have some familiar faces make an appearance: Inuyasha and Kagome. The protagonist will explain to readers what Rumiko Takahashi’s new manga is about, some of the plots and the story, warmly recommending it. “It’s sensei Takahashi’s new job!” Inuyasha exclaims, as he then launches into an explanation of the Taisho period of the setting, onmyouji and ayakashi.

This short thirty-second commercial will certainly attract the attention of thousands of fans of Inuyasha, who has become one of Rumiko Takahashi’s most famous manga and is still remembered today. Mao also arrived in Italy with the first volume published in mid-October by Star Comics.