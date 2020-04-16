MAO: Rumiko Takahashi's new manga arrives in Italy with Star Comics

Share it:

The announcements of the publishing houses continue also in this period of quarantine. Although Coronavirus has led to the postponement of events such as Napoli Comicon, Romics and many others, the future projects of our publishers are nevertheless revealed. MAO is about to be added to the Star Comics catalog, new work by Rumiko Takahashi.

With a press release, Star Comics anticipated the arrival of MAO in Italy. The story is the latest created by Rumiko Takahashi, a historical author known for manga such as Lamù, Ranma 1/2, Maison Ikkoku, Inuyasha and Rinne. MAO will be released in the Express series, however an exact release date has not yet been provided. The distribution will take place in comics, bookstores and online stores, while there is still no other information on edition and costs.

MAO has been underway since 8 May 2019 in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine and currently has four tankobons under its belt. The story revolves around Nanoka Kiba, high school student who eight years earlier faced a supernatural accident that almost cost her her life. In the present, the girl suddenly finds herself involved in some strange phenomena from which will be saved by Mao, a young man who seems to come from another dimension.

The first volume of MAO in Japan debuted on September 18, 2019.