MAO: Rumiko Takahashi returns to Italy with Star Comics

Today’s landscape is crowded with manga, more or less valid, followed by as many mangaka. Some of these find ephemeral success, others manage to stay on the crest of the wave for some time. However, there are few authors who get serializations after serializations for more than a decade, even fewer those who manage to appear regularly in major magazines with regularity.

Rumiko Takahashi is one of these mangaka. The author has been on the scene for many years now. Born in 1957, the queen of manga made her debut in 1978 with the story she served as a pilot for Lum and which was followed at a short distance by Maison Ikkoku. After 40 years of work, the style and themes dealt with by the author have obviously changed.

We have in fact gone from those that were romantic comedies, or romcoms, like the two aforementioned manga and Ranma ½, to more action-focused manga like Inuyasha e Rinne. All successful works that have created a large group of fans in Japan and abroad. The brand new work of the author will arrive in Italy soon, Mao, published by Star Comics. What direction will Rumiko Takahashi have taken with this serialization?

A classic Takahashi start

Nanoka is a middle school student whose life we ​​see in the early days of school. She lives with her grandfather and the maid who makes her drink strange concoctions every morning, while her parents died in a particular accident when she was little. Of that incident, which took place just outside a shopping arcade with closed shops, he remembers very little if not the appearance of a ghost and of having been catapulted out of the car, thus remaining unharmed even with blood on her. School life proceeds quietly until it passes in front of the shopping arcade where the accident took place years before. Hearing a strange sound, Nanoka enters inside and finds herself catapulted into a Japan that feels like a bygone era. However, a problem with a mysterious creature makes her realize that the location is not safe. After accidentally defeating the monster and meeting a mysterious character named Mao, he realizes that his body has changed radically. Determined to find out more, she returns to the shopping arcade in search of Mao and clues to his condition.

Between the past and Japanese folklore

The sensei Takahashi has proved to be very attached to Japanese folklore and in every manga she always inserts some element of this genre. First han’yo with him Inuyasha, then the shinigami and the world of the dead with Rinne. In Mao instead we are introduced to the onmyoji and the yokai, that is, the typical Japanese wizards and diviners and spiritual creatures that are generated from objects and living beings and which in turn can be friends or enemies. Between the school scene and the more adventurous one with the fight against these Japanese ghosts, the series will once again have a strong Japanese imprint.

In the first volume of Mao we get to know the protagonist, or Nanoka, from the very first pages. The girl is similar in some ways to Kagome and Sakura but not too much to be a clone. While maintaining a similar character, she seems more proactive than the others despite knowing that she is in poorer health. There is instead little resemblance between Mao and the previous male protagonists written by Takahashi, being the coolest and most calculating onmyoji as well as less hot-headed. In the same pages we also see a narration in line with that of the previous works of the manga: the point of view is mainly that of Nanoka, of which we learn the life and habits. Immediately after we have the leap into a parallel world and this time brings us back to the Taisho period, or the first decades of the 20th century, the meeting with the male co-star and a battle. The first phase ends in a few pages after which two mini narrative arcs will start that will really introduce us to this world and its mysteries.

It therefore seems that Rumiko Takahashi used the usual archetypes to bring the story up. After all, reading a few pages and making a parallel with previous works, there is a certain reference in particular to Inuyasha. However, the mangaka manages to balance the usual narrative technique with some small innovations, which for now have been sipped but which seem to be able to give a new boost to the work.

Compared to previous manga, in which the girl on duty was almost always a spectator and had little impact on the action phase, in Mao the female protagonist Nanoka takes her fate in hand and doesn’t just passively follow. Right in the first narrative arc, very short but which allows us to learn more about the world in which Nanoka has happened, the girl manages to take the reins and become part of the protagonist of the fight. This choice will already lead to one different construction of the relationship between Mao and Nanoka.

The relationship between the various characters is another emblem of Takahashi’s works. With these premises, there are also possibilities for different evolutions within the plot. Although therefore a small innovation, that of a female protagonist more at the center of the battles can in the long run bring beneficial effects to the manga. The character of the villain, however, remains unknown for the moment, while the other characters, starting from the shikigami Otoya, have not yet received an adequate thickness. Besides the characters, what can help making Mao’s story more interesting is the mystery. From the very beginning there are many questions that need to be answered and that can be the driving force along with this omnipresent mystical aura that envelops the two worlds. There will not be an adventure in a far and wide as for Inuyasha but it is more likely a mysterious evolution in that Japan of the Taisho period.

For the rest, the mangaka has brought with it the graphic style that has distinguished it for the past 40 years. The character design has practically no innovations as well as the direction and the realization of the scenes. While remaining a simple and pleasant style, those who have not appreciated the graphics of past works will inevitably have to digest this too, if they want to continue in the continuation of the narrative.