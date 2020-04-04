Entertainment

Many face quarantine with a Dragon Ball marathon

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the recommendations of Emanuela Pacotto, voice actress of Dragon Ball, many have decided to pass this quarantine reviewing the adventures of Son Goku, set in the original world born from Akira Toriyama's mind.

As you can read in the tweets that we linked at the bottom of the news, fans of the most famous anime and manga have decided to take advantage of this obligation to stay at home to review, or convince friends to discover for the first time, the Dragon Ball story. Their enthusiasm led them to want to share the speeches with their relatives, or to show screenshots of conversations in which the most famous phrases of the last seen episodes are mentioned.

In fact, the Dragon Ball Z saga is famous for the large number of episodes, 291 for accuracy, which have shown us the long journey of Goku, from his discovery of actually being a Saiyan, to his fight against formidable opponents such as Buu and Cell. In addition to anime there are also numerous video games, which trace the history of the characters that appeared on the show.

If you are looking for rumors and behind the scenes of the work, in recent days Akira Toriyama, author of the hit series, revealed numerous anecdotes about Dragon Ball.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

