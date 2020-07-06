Manuel Pellegrini will return to direct in Spain and could add a former Argentine World Cup player to his coaching staff

Share it:

Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini will train Real Betis for the next two seasons. EFE / EPA / WILL OLIVER / Archive



The 66 technician Manuel Pellegrini will train Betis the next two seasonsuntil June 2022, with an optional third if the Spanish club considers it appropriate, the newspaper revealed "ABC of Seville ”, city where the team is based Verdiblanco

According to the same media, the negotiations between the Andalusian and Chilean cadres have lasted for three weeks until culminating in an agreement that It will be announced as soon as the team mathematically ensures a stay in First which, in the absence of four days, is already virtual.

Betis is fourteenth in the classification of the first division Spanish in the absence of duels against Osasuna, Atlético de Madrid, Alavés and Valladolid.

Demichelis could accompany him in his new experience in Spain (AP)

From Spain they also pointed out that former defender Martín Demichelis, whom he directed at Malaga and Manchester City, would be part of the coaching staff with which the Chilean appears at Betis. However, so far, the Argentine is training the youth team of Bayern Munich, a club in which he remained for eight seasons as a footballer (2004 to 2011).

The Spanish coach Joan Francesc Ferrer ‘Rubi’ was dismissed on June 21 As coach of the team and his position was occupied by the until then coordinator of the club's sports area, Alexis Trujillo.

"The engineer" In this way he will live his fourth experience in Spain, where worked for nine years at Villarreal (2004-09), Real Madrid (2009-10) and Malaga (2010-13), before leaving for England, where he was crowned Premier League champion in the 2013-14 season on the bench for Manchester City.

After training between 2016 and 2018 the Chinese Hebei Fortune, the 66-year-old veteran coach from Santiago, lived his second experience in the English championship as coach of West Ham, charge that was dismissed in late December 2019 after falling 2-1 to Leicester in what was the ninth defeat in the last 12 matches.

Pellegrini was removed from West Ham in 2019

In his last move to English football, with the London club, The Chilean won only 24 of the 64 games he played, losing 29 of them. Back then he said goodbye to the institution when his permanence in the first division was in danger.

As a coach, in addition to the Premier League and two League Cup with him CityManuel Pellegrini counts in his honors a Chilean Cup with the Catholic University, a league in Ecuador with the Quito League and two tournaments in Argentina (one with San Lorenzo and one with River Plate).

