Manu Chao dedicates a daily acoustic session for Covid-19

Mexico.-José Manuel Arturo Tomás Chao Ortega, better known as "Manu Chao" in order to maintain connection with his followers during quarantine, has decided to publish a daily song on his social networks.

Reggae singer and hit author "Me gustas tú" has named this project "Coronarictus Smily Killer Session", in which the Franco-Spanish musician will play an acoustic melody, which he will share on social media.

"Now that we are locked up at home, do we realize how much we confined ourselves in front of the mobile screen when we were free to be on the street, in the subway, in a bar, with friends?" Manu asked in a session. His Followers.

The acoustic session, which is sometimes accompanied by a message of reflection, will be the best medicine for those fans of the reggae genre who are confined by the Covid-19 quarantine.