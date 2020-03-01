Manu Carreño: "It seems to me that Barcelona would not sentence LaLiga or winning"

Share it:

This Sunday Real Madrid Y Barcelona faces are seen at Santiago Bernabéu from 9:00 p.m. It will be the second leg, corresponding to day 26, to which the Catalans arrive leaders, two points ahead of those of Zinedine Zidane.

Barcelona comes from tie against Naples in San Paolo (1-1), while Real Madrid it fell (1-2) in front of Manchester City. In the previous match, the director of El Larguero, Manu Carreño, has analyzed how both teams reach the Classic.

"The feelings are bad for both of us. Barça, wrapped in a historical institutional crisis as it had not been seen for a long time and depending on Messi more than ever. If Messi is fine, everything is covered, if Messi does not appear, there is no one to take responsibilities on the pitch And outside, with a fairly important chicken. And in Madrid, you doubt, because the last five, six games have fallen. Lack trustIt seems that there is a physical problem, too many rotations. I honestly see a classic without a favorite because I don't know which one is worst", Carreño said.

A Classic that will not be decisive

On the dispute of the match at the Santiago Bernabéu, he pointed out: "Playing at home gives you a plus of motivation, although that can sometimes be returned against Real Madrid, which seems to play more pressure, more demanded to be in front of its audience, having to take the initiative against Barça. It is also true, that Madrid played for me quite better that Barcelona in the Camp Nou "

"Even if Barça won, I'm sure it will continue failing, I see the two teams able to continue pecking in some games from here at the end of the season. Not even winning Barça, it seems to me that LaLiga is going to sentence, I don't think it will be decisive, "he concluded.