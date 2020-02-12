Manu Carreño: "If someone believes that Casillas comes from the hand of Thebes does not know what the movie is about"

After knowing the decision of Iker Casillas, thanks to Manu Carreño in The spar, to stand for election of the presidency of the RFEF, our experts analyzed the decision of the former captain and goalkeeper of the Spanish team in The Sanhedrin.

With Luis Rubiales as the main rival, Iker Casillas decided to take the step and run, when the elections are, as a candidate for the presidency of the Real spanish soccer federation. After knowing this, Jordi Martí said that "for now there is a match between Boxes Y Rubials"to later know the opinions ofand Manu Carreño Y the other members of The Sanhedrin.

Manu Carreño: "The feeling that I have is that Boxes He comes to stay. This will be his new life in Spanish football (…) If anyone believes that Boxes it comes from the hand of Thebes he doesn't know what the movie is about "

Jordi Martí: "In addition to someone presenting as Iker will do that Rubials put the batteries (…) Being a legend does not guarantee anything "

Mario Torrejón: "Yes Iker is presented is that the thing is very serious "

Anton Meana: "It is very important that Boxes I did not come from the hand of Thebes. Yes Thebes send in The league and in the RFEF football is over "

Jesús Gallego: "I think interesting times are coming because Rubials he has got a fat grain that he did not expect "

Julio Polished: "Iker Casillas will be the next president of the RFEF. I do not conceive that Iker of this step without having practically assured that he will win, that is my opinion "