Manu Carreño: "Barça cannot be in the hands of this directive for another day"

The director of El Larguero Manu Carreño has taken the opportunity to comment on the scandal at FC Barcelona after the information revealed by the colleagues of Ser Catalunya where the documents that show the linkage of the company have been leaked I3 Ventures and FC Barcelona, and its strategic plan in which they eroded the image of players, candidates, etc.

Also from Xavi himself, option # 1 to replace Valverde a few months ago, Manu Carreño does not explain how he tries to denigrate the image of a legend like him more if possible after having gone to Qatar for him, just because he told them no.

To the multiple messes in the last months this new scandal is added and the director of El Larguero is clear: "The most serious thing is that Barça is shown to lie And that is very severe. The culés deserve another directive and that the club is for greatness, for history, for honors for what Barça means socially, culturally and sports cannot be in the hands of this directive for another day. The Catalans do not deserve what is happening, it is a shame that now everyone gets their heads under water, "he says.

"How can it be that Barça has no knowledge of any of this? It's tremendous. The medical services in the spotlight, a sports direction in the hands of an Éric Abidal maintained to not create a 'chicken', the signing of a nine without money … Can anything worse be done?"asks the host of El Larguero.