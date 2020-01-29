TV Shows

Manny Manuel will integrate the Hall of Fame of Music of Puerto Rico

January 29, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
San Juan.- Singer Manny Manuel will be exalted to the Hall of Fame of Music of Puerto Rico in a ceremony that will take place on March 28 at the Center for Fine Arts in Humacao, a municipality on the east coast of the Caribbean island.

The organization of the event reported Wednesday through a statement that this award recognizes artistic bastions whose trajectory has left their mark on the music scene in Puerto Rico and in the world

In addition to Manny Manuel they will receive the distinction that day "The Knight of Salsa" Gilberto Santa Rosa and the late Toñito López.

Musicians Pablo Rosario and Carlos Sánchez will receive the Santa Cecilia medal and the San Gregorio Prize will go to the troubadour Pedro Matos.

Previously, artistic figures such as Danny Rivera, Willie Rosario, Lucecita Benítez, Cheo Feliciano, Bobby Valentín, Giovanni Hidalgo, Don Quique Lucca, Ruth Fernández and Elías Lopés, among many others, have been exalted with this distinction.

"I feel very honored and happy for this distinction. I receive it with great humility because for me it is an honor to be next to so many artists who have given glory to my Puerto Rico. I thank all the members of the Hall of Fame of Music who have thought about this 'jibarito' of the mountain, "said Manny Manuel.

The artist will perform Friday at the Public Square of Coamo.

Then he will leave for Europe to make a tour that will last about a month, before carrying out the promotion of the single that he will launch with Olga Tañón.

In addition, he will perform with India at the Hard Rock Cafe in Orlando and perform at the Lehman Center in New York.

.

