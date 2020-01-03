MangaPlus: the titles of Shonen Jump skyrocket after the closure of the scan sites

Share it:

December was a special month for those who follow the manga illegally: first there was the closure of Mangastream, the most important translation site in the world, followed closely by the abandonment of Jaimini's Box of all the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump. And this has led to an increase in MangaPlus visits.

Once the two best quality pirate sites have been removed, of course, much has moved towards the official Shueisha platform, that is MangaPlus. The portal that began in the first months of 2019 has collected a good number of monthly readers, however it paled in comparison to these two sites present for several years, not to mention the universe of aggregator sites even more threatening and invasive.

Mangastream and Jaimini's Box, however, provided a good assist to MangaPlus which saw visits increase in the last few weeks of 2019. In particular, the Shueisha website has seen a lot of improvements in the visits of all the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump.

The first to receive the effects in the week of December 16-23 was undoubtedly ONE PIECE. Eiichiro Oda's manga is one of the most anticipated and therefore fans who have found themselves without a reference have slingshot on the official platform. In the following week there were other titles that expanded their numbers: first of all there is Haikyu !!, followed by We Never Learn and The Promised Neverland. But above all, the site could increase its traffic after the breaks for the end of the year holidays.

2020 was therefore born with a strong presence of legal sites, which could increase their offer as happened recently with new languages ​​and unpublished manga inserted.