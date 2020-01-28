MangaPlus continues to go strong, the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump drive the app

Share it:

2019 was a very particular year for reading the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump outside Japan. In an almost non-existent online market that was articulated only on pirate sites, the application made its debut MangaPlus who started supplying manga from the main Shueisha magazine in English.

As the months progressed, MangaPlus has started to intercept various readers, growing little by little. The events that saw the closure of important pirate sites such as MangaStream naturally played in favor of the official application, supported by other choices made by internet portals such as the popular Reddit.

In all this, MangaPlus has seen an increase in readers of up to 1.65 million of monthly users from 175 different countries. The editor Momiyama rattles off these statistics and thanks the latest choices made on the net, confirming that since the opening of the site to date there has been an increase of 10 times the initial user. The titles of Weekly Shonen Jump are the ones that attract more and more readers, with ONE PIECE on the front line.

The introduction of the last few months of Thai has also been driving this growth, while communities from countries such as Nepal, India, Bhutan, Myanmar, Peru and Bolivia are growing. The figure obviously still aims to grow, considering the latest MangaPlus initiatives that have not yet had time to take effect. Fans, however, at the moment will have to settle for the languages ​​available so far, namely English and Spanish, in addition to the Thai already mentioned.