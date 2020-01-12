MangaPlus anticipates! The chapters of Weekly Shonen Jump will be published first

Share it:

From its debut in March, MangaPlus has gradually improved its services. The official platform owned by Shueisha and which aims to provide a legal alternative to streaming reading in the European market has included more languages ​​and more manga to read. In these days a further novelty has been confirmed.

Weekly Shonen Jump titles are the most read and important of MangaPlus but, so far, they have always been published at somewhat different times than the official release in Japan. In fact, originally the insertion took place at 21:00, or six in the morning in Japanese land due to the time zone.

With the new update started in 2020 now i Weekly Shonen Jump titles on MangaPlus will be anticipated by a full five hours, with a scheduled time of 16:00. This means that now European readers can really read on par with Japan, whose inhabitants have access to the magazine starting at midnight.

MangaPlus therefore seems to have taken advantage of the closure of the most famous scan sites in English, trying as much as possible to bridge the gap with respect to pirated publications. Starting this week, Undead Unluck, the first of a, will also be added to the platform trio of new manga on Weekly Shonen Jump.