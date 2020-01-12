Entertainment

MangaPlus anticipates! The chapters of Weekly Shonen Jump will be published first

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

From its debut in March, MangaPlus has gradually improved its services. The official platform owned by Shueisha and which aims to provide a legal alternative to streaming reading in the European market has included more languages ​​and more manga to read. In these days a further novelty has been confirmed.

Weekly Shonen Jump titles are the most read and important of MangaPlus but, so far, they have always been published at somewhat different times than the official release in Japan. In fact, originally the insertion took place at 21:00, or six in the morning in Japanese land due to the time zone.

With the new update started in 2020 now i Weekly Shonen Jump titles on MangaPlus will be anticipated by a full five hours, with a scheduled time of 16:00. This means that now European readers can really read on par with Japan, whose inhabitants have access to the magazine starting at midnight.

READ:  The Witcher: It took months to find the perfect wig for Geralt

MangaPlus therefore seems to have taken advantage of the closure of the most famous scan sites in English, trying as much as possible to bridge the gap with respect to pirated publications. Starting this week, Undead Unluck, the first of a, will also be added to the platform trio of new manga on Weekly Shonen Jump.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.