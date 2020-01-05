Entertainment

MangaDex collapses and comes back online in a few hours, having eliminated all the chapters of Boruto

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
MangaDex's problems seem to have solved themselves, at least for the moment. The site administrators have in fact announced, through a Reddit post, the return of the site with a new regulation, domain and with a completely revised donation policy. Among other news, farewell to everything related to Boruto has been confirmed.

As you can read at the bottom, the administrators have reported to their users that the new domain .cc, assigned to the Cocos and Keeling Australian islands, will temporarily replace the generic .org. The illegal site, allegedly suspended thanks to the action of Viz Media, is now back online explicitly asking users to do not publish the official chapters of Boruto, also urging them to immediately report any transgression.

Viz Media therefore seems to want to continue its war against the pirate sites, responsible for tens of millions of yen of losses accused by the main manga publishers. Just a few months ago, we remind you that the four major Japanese publishers filed a claim for compensation in American territory for "copyright infringement of over 93,000 volumes".

We remind you that the chapters of Boruto are available simultaneously with Japan and legally on MangaPlus, the site owned by Shueisha.

And what do you think of it? Is the hard punch against piracy finally paying off? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

