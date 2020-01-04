MangaDex also has legal problems: will it close one of the largest pirate manga databases?

Share it:

In the 2000s, with the spread of the internet, the phenomenon of manga scans began to become popular, pages from Japan and scanned, translated and published on the internet in various languages. All this of course illegally. To date, however, pirate sites are experiencing various legal problems with official publishers.

In recent weeks we have witnessed a downsizing first and then closing of MangaRock, one of the largest aggregator sites of stolen material. To this was added MangaStream, the most famous group of scanlators on the web, and then Jaimini's Box. Now Viz Media may have found another major victim.

A few days ago the Mangadex site suddenly went down, with the administrators who warned very little in advance that the portal would support a server change. This has made it impossible to access Mangadex and, according to the intentions of those working on the platform, the process will last for 72 hours.

According to Torrent Freak, however, there would be some rather important background on this sudden change: if usually, in maintenance cases, Mangadex prepares its readers with a reasonable advance, this time the cause of the speed is to be found in a complaint for violation of the DMCA by Viz Media, an American company owned by Shueisha.

The notice was sent to Cloudflare, a program that helps defend against certain types of cyber attacks but which also serves to improve anonymity, which was therefore forced to disclose data on who owns the Mangadex site to the manga company. However, it is not certain that things are related, yet the timing is rather particular. What implications will there be for the database most loved by readers around the world?

The latest events have seen an actual substantial increase in visits to the official MangaPlus portal, and the intention of Viz Media could be to finally make a clean sweep of all the websites that treat his works unduly.