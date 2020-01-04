Entertainment

MangaDex also has legal problems: will it close one of the largest pirate manga databases?

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the 2000s, with the spread of the internet, the phenomenon of manga scans began to become popular, pages from Japan and scanned, translated and published on the internet in various languages. All this of course illegally. To date, however, pirate sites are experiencing various legal problems with official publishers.

In recent weeks we have witnessed a downsizing first and then closing of MangaRock, one of the largest aggregator sites of stolen material. To this was added MangaStream, the most famous group of scanlators on the web, and then Jaimini's Box. Now Viz Media may have found another major victim.

A few days ago the Mangadex site suddenly went down, with the administrators who warned very little in advance that the portal would support a server change. This has made it impossible to access Mangadex and, according to the intentions of those working on the platform, the process will last for 72 hours.

According to Torrent Freak, however, there would be some rather important background on this sudden change: if usually, in maintenance cases, Mangadex prepares its readers with a reasonable advance, this time the cause of the speed is to be found in a complaint for violation of the DMCA by Viz Media, an American company owned by Shueisha.

READ:  4 curiosities about Black Friday or Black Friday

The notice was sent to Cloudflare, a program that helps defend against certain types of cyber attacks but which also serves to improve anonymity, which was therefore forced to disclose data on who owns the Mangadex site to the manga company. However, it is not certain that things are related, yet the timing is rather particular. What implications will there be for the database most loved by readers around the world?

The latest events have seen an actual substantial increase in visits to the official MangaPlus portal, and the intention of Viz Media could be to finally make a clean sweep of all the websites that treat his works unduly.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.