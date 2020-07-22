Entertainment

Manga Tech 2020: Shueisha is looking for ideas to revolutionize the industry

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
Shueisha's new commercial development department and Shonen Jump's editorial department announced the new program on Tuesday "Manga Tech 2020". The program is looking for talents who have ideas that can "change the future of the manga".

Specifically, Shueisha wants to identify new commercial proposals for the industry and the publishing world from startup companies and individuals. The program accepts creative proposals until September 30th, which will be given visibility in a period from late October to late November.

The winning proposal will receive one million yen (approximately $ 9300), while the first and second place finals will be awarded respectively 500,000 (4600 dollars) and 100,000 (930 dollars) yen. An initiative that does not take us by surprise, given the continuous evolution of the Japanese publishing market, always hungry for new ingenious and disruptive ideas capable of enchanting the vast readership.

Speaking of innovation, Japan will soon adopt robots within the combini. Initially their use will be limited – their efficiency must first be tested – but if the experiment proves to be spot on in the future they can play an increasingly important role.

