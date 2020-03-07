Manga Plus and the fight against piracy: Shueisha's move is a triumph

Share it:

Between December and January one of the largest and most controversial historical gates in the history of Japanese publishing was barred, as Manga Stream finally closed its doors. The great pressure of the publishers, in fact, managed to cause irreparable damage to the portal, forcing it to close.

To emerge from the end of Mangastream, and just after the closure of Jaimini's Box, it was right Manga Plus, the official application of Shueisha which offers the editor's weekly chapters for free in English and other languages. In an era in which streaming increasingly dominates paper, the move of the Japanese giant was a real success according to the extraordinary numbers collected by the portal in the last two months.

In February alone, therefore, accesses on Manga Plus have multiplied by over 80% compared to January when users were just 2 million lower. During the past month the accesses have been around 3.73 million, almost doubling users in a very short period of time. This data only certifies the massive amount of regular chapter readers online, translated from previous illegal sites to the official Shueisha channel.

A news that will surely make the Japanese giant happy and that will probably allow more investments on the portal. But speaking of the application, we suggest you take a look at our special on Manga Plus, in which we analyze which are the best titles in the catalog. And you, instead, what do you think of these numbers? Let us know with a comment below.