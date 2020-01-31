Entertainment

Manga market recovering in 2019: Demon Slayer saves paper, digital grows

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
L'AJPEA, the name of the important association composed of the major Japanese publishers, recently showed the financial reports relating to the publications of the 2019 calendar year. Apparently, the industry would have reported growth of 0.2%, marking revenue for 1.5 trillion yen (about 12.5 billion euros).

The products taken into consideration include any sort of publication (manga, books, graphic novels), both paper and digital. In this regard, it was also confirmed that the paper market suffered a downturn for the fifteenth year in a row, with a 4.3% drop in sales, as opposed to digital which continues its advance with a growth of 23.9%. However, 2019 is the first year since 2014 in which the overall market is growing.

Promising news then comes from the manga market, the only one to save itself in the printed paper sector. In fact, sales of volumes have increased by 4%, mainly due to the extraordinary success of Demon Slayer. Even here, however, digital has achieved important results, marking a 30% growth compared to 2018 and bringing a total of 259.3 trillion yen (about 2 billion euros). According to the AJPEA, the fight against piracy has been fundamental on this front.

And what do you think of it? Paper or digital? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

