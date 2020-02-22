Maneater developers talk about the performance of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As the weeks go by and given the shortage of official information from Sony and Microsoft, the desire for next-gen has increased dramatically. Interviewed on the upcoming release of Maneater, Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson revealed his opinion on PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.

Although Sony and Microsoft seem reluctant to provide further details on the upcoming ones PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X, the new generation console development kits are already in the hands of developers around the world. Answering on the subject, John Gibson of Tripwire Interactive commented: "Without saying anything covered by the NDA, I think they are (the new consoles) a big generational leap. Some of the things people like SSDs talk about, well, people tend to think about faster GPUs and CPUs but 5200 RPM hard drives are terrible and with long loading times. We have an open world game like Maneater and it means that we can only move the shark quickly because other things can't be streamed in time. This opens up to the fact that you can do whatever you want in the game. The other things like GPU, CPU and more RAM are fantastic. All things that allow a great generational leap. I am really excited about what we can do in our current and future games with this new hardware".

Once again the SSD the new consoles are treated as a true generational turning point. According to a recent analysis, PlayStation 5 could sell less than PS4 in the first few months of life. The guys from Wired Productions instead praised the advantages of the Xbox Series X RAM.