Maneater: 15 minutes of video gameplay on the history of the "shark life simulator"

A new 15-minute video gameplay published by IGN.com allows us to take a look at the main campaign of Maneater, the next role-playing action by Blindside Interactive for PC, PS4 and Xbox One that promises to transform us into ravenous sharks.

The Blindside and Tripwire project will try to recreate the animations of the most feared creatures of the world's oceans in the most realistic way possible. To enrich the playful offer and content of the title, the numerous elements for the aesthetic customization and the "special powers" to unlock through theskill tree.

In Main story of Maneater, players must take control of a mighty tiger shark and sow panic among the swimmers of the most popular summer resort areas, without disdaining the inhabitants of coastal cities and vicious beach guard and professional fishermen.

Based on the objectives achieved in each mission, we can dynamically change the appearance, features and capabilities of the shark using an ingenious system for thegenetic evolution, behavioral and "character" of our insatiable alter-ego. The release of Maneater is scheduled for may 22 this year on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One: here with us, the singular shark simulator of Blindside announced during the latest edition of PAX West will be published by Koch Media.