Mando Mondays arrive, with products and content inspired by the series

After the trailer for The Mandalorian 2 and the synopsis released by Disney, an announcement also arrives for fans of merchandise and everything related to the series. Why look forward to Black Friday or Cyber ​​Monday in a world where they are i Mando Mondays?!

“Star Wars fans, we have a new reason to wish Mondays to arrive! Starting October 26th, join us weekly to celebrate the Mando Mondays and to discover new products, digital content and much more inspired by The Mandalorian. Find out the details on MandoMondays.com “, announces the Star Wars account.

The initiative is designed to accompany fans for the duration of the second season: episodes will be available on Friday, and on Monday new unreleased products will be unveiled, presumably linked to the episode just released or to The Mandalorian in general. Updates they will start on October 26th and end on December 21st, e sOn the site there is also a countdown that shows us what is missing until the next Mando Monday.

“When The Mandalorian came out on Disney + last year, the series quickly became a phenomenon, with fans of all ages excited about the idea of ​​products related to its iconic characters, especially the Child. This fall, as the world continues to follow the storyline, we’ll take this special Star Wars story even further with an unmissable selection of toys, books, comics and digital content ” commented Kareem Daniel, president of Disney’s Comsumer Products.

In other words, it seems that the shortage of Baby Yoda plush toys and action figures experienced during the first season will not be repeated and that the company already has several aces up its sleeve, between Funko Pop !, Lego, models, comics and so on. We remind you that The Mandalorian is the most anticipated series of this fall and that we will probably also see Boba Fett in action.