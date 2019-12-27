Manchester City presented the largest offer in history by Messi in 2008 by mistake

Share it:

A Manchester City that nothing has to do with the current one was one step away from signing Leo Messi in 2008. That half-table team, which finished the 9th season, whose most prominent players were the Brazilian Year or the Irish Stephen Ireland and who ended the campaign with a 8-1 against of Middlesbrough, presented an offer of 82 million euros by Messi.

In those years it was an unassuming amount for any club and much more for that Manchester City. However, a misunderstanding in a conversation he was close to provoking a movement that would have been historical.

The then general director of citizen, Garry cook, has told the English medium The athletic the spooky conversation of one of his companions, Paul Aldridge, with Pairoj Piempongsant, the second of the owner of the City at that time, Thaksin Shinawatra.

"I was talking on the phone with Paul Aldridge. But imagine the scene: Paul saying, with his London accent, 'Pairoj, you have to tell me what we are doing, everything is out of control' and Pairoj giving himself a massage and at the same time shouting "Yes Yes Yes! Everything very messy, messy, it's getting messy! (Yes, yes, yes! Very messy, messy. It's getting messy) ", Cook said. Hence the linguistic error of understanding.

"Days later Paul came over and told me again that everything was being a mess and that he didn't understand what we were doing. I told him that had submitted the offer by Messi. Dave Richards of the Premier called me the next day: 'Garry, have you made an offer for Lionel Messi? Seventy million pounds? Are you crazy?"And it is that Barcelona, ​​surprised, had called the Premier League to confirm the authenticity of the offer, as Cook points out.

In what was the last season of Ronaldinho in Barça, Messi, already undisputed holder, marked 16 goals and gave 15 assists in 2007/2008. It was also the last season so far when the Catalans have gone blank.