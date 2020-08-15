Manchester City is surprised by Olympique Lyon in the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Share it:

Manchester City and Olympique Lyon face the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (REUTERS)

In the match that will announce the last member of the semifinals of this atypical edition of the UEFA champions league, he Manchester City of Pep Guardiola is measured before Olympique de Lyon at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon.

The English team came out to play the match with three men on the defensive line, with Fernandinho of stopper on the right, Eric Garcia Libero and Laporte left-handed central, something unusual but that allowed to mirror his scheme with the French box, which stopped his traditional 5-3-2 with Memphis Depay and Toko Ekambi in attack. Both opted for highly technical players in the midfield and deep wingers on the outside.

After City controlled the ball in the first minutes and constantly sought to settle in the rival field, the opening of the scoreboard came but the Olympique Lyon. A long shipment for Toko Ekambi was finally left to Maxwel cornet, who defined with precision against a misplaced Ederson and signed the 1-0 at minute 23.

Article in development …

The citizens, even though they never managed to lift the Orejona, are one of the main contenders for the title due to their constellation of figures. The best participation of the English team in this tournament was the semifinals in 2016, where they succumbed to the hands of Real Madrid. With Pep Guardiola as technical director they never managed to pass the barrier of the quarterfinals.

The City, which comes from second in the Premier League, champion of the League Cup and finalist of the FA Cup, entered the top eight after eliminating Zinedine Zidane's Merengue by a 4-2 aggregate. For this game they will not be able to count on Sergio Agüero, one of their main offensive cards, since he is still in full recovery from an operation on one of his knees. His place will be occupied by the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus.

“The pressure is always there. We try to do our best, like the rest. We have seen how close the last two games have been, tomorrow's will not be an exception. It is a final, a single match. We will try to avoid mistakes so that they cannot punish us. Anything can happen, it is a different competition. Each round is a final. We are ready to do our best and pass, "Pep Guardiola analyzed at a press conference. The Spanish strategist won this trophy twice, when he commanded Barcelona (2008/09 and 2010/11).

For this duel, the former Bayern Munich coach will place the Argentine central marker Nicolás Otamendi on the substitute bench.

Lyon, meanwhile, is one of the "Cinderellas" of the competition. His best performance in the Champions League was reaching the semi-finals. The French, who gave one of the blows of the tournament by leaving Juventus, winner of 9 consecutive Scudettos on the road, come from an irregular campaign at the local level, finishing in seventh position in Ligue 1 (out international competitions) and be beaten in the semi-finals of the French Cup at the hands of PSG.

In the event of equality in the 90 minutes of the match, 30 additional minutes will be played. If the parity persists, everything will be defined by a penalty shoot-out.

The winner of this key will play next Wednesday in the semifinals against Bayern Munich, which overwhelmed Barcelona's star Lionel Messi with a historic 8 to 2. On the other side of the table, RB Leipzig from Germany and Paris Saint Germain will collide on Tuesday from France, which has among its ranks such figures as Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi.

“I think the victory against Juventus gives us a lot of confidence. Of course we really want, you get hungrier when you start eating. Manchester City is the favorite, but the start of these quarter-finals has made it clear that the forecasts can be turned around. I hope we are as good physically as in the last games. We have prepared well. It is important to trust the five changes. The substitutes are going to be very important ”, analyzed Rudi García before the media.

The great figure of the French team is the Dutch Memphis Depay. The former PSV and Manchester United have just scored 15 goals (6 in the Champions League) and provided 2 assists in 20 appearances. The French Moussa Dembelé, Houssem Aouar and Maxence Caqueret also stand out.

Confirmed formations:

Manchester City: Ederson – Fernandinho, Eric Garcia, Laporte – Walker, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Cancelo – De Bruyne, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus. DT: Pep Guardiola.

Lyon: Lopes – Dubois, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Cornet – Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar – Toko Ekambi, Memphis. DT: Rudi Garcia.

Stadium: José Alvalade Stadium

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Hour: 16.00

Television: ESPN 2