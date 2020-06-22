Manchester City host Burnley in a match of special interest to Liverpool: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Manchester City host Burnley for Premier League date 30 (REUTERS)

The activity of the Premier League continues to return to activity after the interruption of the contest due to the coronavirus pandemic. This Monday, the Manchester City will make his second presentation after the restart when he receives the Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, under date number 30. The meeting, which will be held behind closed doors according to current protocols, will begin at 16 (Argentine time) and it will be broadcast by ESPN 3.

He Liverpool, Absolute leader of the tournament with 83 points, he will be very attentive to what happens in this meeting. Of losing the team Pep Guardiola, which is an escort with 60 units, those led by Jürgen Klopp – who tied 0-0 on their visit to Everton this Sunday – could be champions next Wednesday, when they receive the Crystal Palace in Anfield for day 31. On date 32, meanwhile, Citizens and Reds will be measured.

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach (REUTERS)

On their return to activity, Manchester City reaped a resounding 3-0 victory against Arsenal with goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Philip Foden. For Burnley, meanwhile, this will be the official return to the fields after a stoppage of almost four months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Argentine is expected Sergio Aguero be a starter after being on the bench of substitutes and only entering the last minutes of the duel against Arsenal. In the press conference prior to the meeting on Monday, coach Pep Guardiola spoke about the importance of rotating the players after the long inactivity they suffered.

Burnley is ranked 11th in the Premier League table and must reap points so as not to be dangerously close to the relegation zone in the final leg of the season.

Probable formations:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Agüero, Sterling.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Stadium: Etihad Stadium.

Hour: 16 (Argentina).

TV: ESPN 3.

Positions table:

