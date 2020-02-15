Manchester City, excluded two years of European competitions for breaching the financial 'Fair Play'

The Manchester City has been excluded of the European competitions for the next two seasons and fined 30 million euros for overcoming the Fair play financial.

The highest European football body ensures that the English team "inflated" income which he received from his sponsors between 2012 and 2016. The team trained by Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has been "disappointed" but "not surprised" by the UEFA announcement.

UEFA takes note of the decision of the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), issued today, relating to Manchester City Football Club … – UEFA (@UEFA) February 14, 2020

Manchester City has only one way left, which is none other than that of resort to the Court of Sports Arbitration (TAS). The City has already announced that it will appeal and criticized the lack of impartiality of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB): "In December 2018, the UEFA chief investigator publicly anticipated the result and the penalty they intended to send to Manchester City, even before any investigation began. "

The penalty does not affect the current season, so the knockout round of the cityzens against him Real Madrid It will be played normally.

Catalan coach Pep Guardiola arrived on the Manchester City bench during the season 2016/2017, while the penalty punishes the fair play City financial between 2012 and 2016.

The Manchester City statement

Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by the announcement of the 'UEFA Chamber of Judgment'. The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek an independent body and process to impartially consider these types of decisions. In December 2018, the UEFA chief investigator publicly anticipated the result and the sanction they intended to send to Manchester City, even before any investigation began. The subsequent defective and constantly leaked UEFA process left little doubt about the result it was going to deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA disciplinary body, a complaint that was validated by a CAS ruling.

Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, processed by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this harmful process now over, the Club will seek an impartial trial as quickly as possible and, therefore, in the first instance, will begin the proceedings before the Court of Sports Arbitration as soon as possible.