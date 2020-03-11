Sports

Manchester City – Arsenal, first suspended Premier League match for Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
3 Min Read
Share it:

The Premier has decided suspend Manchester City – Arsenal Premier League that was going to be played this Wednesday night by medical advice to avoid problems with the Coronavirus.

A decision that is motivated by the fact that the owner of the Greek Olympiacos, Evangelos Marinakis, has contracted the Coronavirus, and said president was in contact with several players and Arsenal employees 13 days ago when the return match of the tie that faced both teams in the Europa League was played.

Because of this, the London team has decided to follow the government protocol and they have sent their players home to isolate themselves and will not be available until the period of 14 days since they had contact with the virus expires.

Here the statement of the Arsenal

After yesterday's news that Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis recently contracted Covid-19, we have been receiving medical advice and tracking anyone who had what the guidelines define as close contact with him in the game of 13 days

As a result of this exercise, we identified that several players met the owner of Olympiacos immediately after the game.

The medical indications we have received indicate that the risk of being infected with Coronavirus is extremely mild. However, we strictly follow government guidelines that recommend that anyone who comes into close contact with someone with the virus should be isolated in their home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

As a result, players are not available for tonight's game against Manchester City and the Premier League decided that the game should be postponed.

Players will remain in their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal employees, who were sitting near Mr. Marinakis during the match, will also remain at home until the 14 days are up.

We fully understand how disappointing this is for our fans, particularly those traveling to Manchester for tonight's game. The tickets will be valid for the match when it is reorganized.

As an additional precaution, although we do not believe that there has been close contact with any other Arsenal guest or staff in the restaurant at the Directives meal, we are contacting them to advise them that they should follow the relevant advice if there has been such contact. .

Everyone at Arsenal Football Club wishes Mr. Marinakis a speedy recovery and we hope that players and staff return to work on Friday in preparation for our game in Brighton.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.