Manchester City announced the arrival of its first reinforcement

Guardiola prepares the squad for the 2020/21 season (Reuters)

He Machester city announced on Tuesday the signing of the Spanish winger Ferran Torres, from Valencia, with a contract for the next five seasons. The winger became the first reinforcement of the British team that will seek to conquer the next season. Premier and the Champions League.

"I am very happy to sign for City," said the 20-year-old. "All footballers want to be on offensive teams, and Manchester City is one of the most attacking in the world of football," he said.

In the team that Pep Guardiola trains, Torres is called to replace his compatriot David Silva, who already announced that he will leave the English entity at the end of this season. Although they do not play in exactly the same position, since he is a band player.

“Pep is looking for an open and aggressive style, which I love. He is a coach known for improving his players. To help me develop my game is a dream, ”Torres said in the statement from the English team. "City have won many titles in the last 10 years, and I look forward to helping continue to be successful," he added.

Ferran Torres, 20, had yet another year on his contract with Valencia (Reuters)

City Txiki Begiristain's sports director said: “We have closely followed Ferran's progress and have been very impressed. He is young and still growing, but his technical qualities are exactly what we are looking for in the extreme. He is fast, direct, can create spaces with one movement and is capable of winning matches"

At the same time that the City, the Spanish team confirmed the operation. “Valencia CF has signed an agreement with the Manchester City for the transfer of the rights of the young Valencian player Ferran Torres ”. Despite the fact that no figures came out, the Spanish press assures that the British box will pay 23 million euros plus 12 in variables (27 + 14 million dollars) for the player, who had one year left on his contract at Valencia.

This is the first reinforcement that the blue box has announced since the TAS removed the UEFA sanction of playing European competition matches for two seasons. After the court's verdict almost a month ago, the institution had to start planning a campus according to the continental competition that appeared outside its calculations.

The next commitment of Manchester City is nothing less than before him Real Madrid this weekend for the rematch of the round of 16 of the Champions League, after the 2-1 harvested in the Santiago Bernabeu before stopping due to the coronavirus pandemic. To get the passage to quarters, the Pep Guardiola squad must move to Portugal to play in Final 8 and his next rival will be the winner of the key between the Olympique Lyon and the Juventus who has the French table 1 to 0 in advantage, in the absence of the 90 minutes that will be held in Turin, Italy. Torres will watch these matches on television as his contract will start on September 1, once the current season ends.

With information from AFP