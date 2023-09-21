Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 represents an ongoing Japanese drama that is garnering a great deal of viewer adoration.

The first season of the show was so well-received by the audience that viewers are anxious to learn if there are plans for a second season.

In this article, we will discuss the Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 release date, what to expect about the plot, cast, and trailer, as well as where to watch the second season.

The ongoing Japanese drama Manatsu No Cinderella is directed by Tanaka Ryo and stars Mori Nana and Mamiya Shotaro in the lead roles. Episode 7 of Manatsu no Cinderella will shortly appear on our screens.

Six episodes of the current Japanese drama have already broadcast, and the seventh installment will continue the story.

The drama series is largely based on the lives of its two primary characters, Aoi Natsumi and Kentaro Mizushima.

Manatsu no Cinderella is a drama series that is currently airing and is also commonly known to be Midsummer Cinderella. The drama wonderfully illustrates the power of love and friendship.

Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of the Japanese show Manatsu No Cinderella did marvels for people’s hearts and minds, and they are now curious about the release date of season 2. Directed by Ryo Tanaka, Manatsu No Cinderella premiered in Viki on July 10, 2023.

The show’s creators have not confirmed any information regarding the publication of season 2.

Season 1 is presently airing, which implies that the second season has been placed on pause for the time being.

Manatsu No Cinderella’s creators might require their time planning a new season, but fans can anticipate a new season in the near future.

Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 Cast

The Manatsu Cinderella Season 2 is not yet legitimate, as season 1 continues to be broadcast and its eleventh and final episode will be released on Rakuten Viki on September 18, 2023. The second season’s cast has been kept private by the show’s producers.

The audience saw Mori Nana portray Aoi Natsumi in the first season. Mori Nana has appeared in numerous Japanese dramas, including Ano ko no Yume wo Mitan Desu, Kono Koi Atatanenasu ka, and Maiko-san Chi no Makani-san.

Mamiya Shotaro, the lead protagonist of Mahou no Rinobe, portrayed Mizushima Kento in the first season of Manatsu no Cinderella.

Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 Trailer

Manatsu No Cinderella Season 2 Plot

Unfortunately for fans, the premise of the second season of Manatsu No Cinderella has not yet been made public.

The first season of the program depicts romantic relationships between seaside residents. Viewers can anticipate a new plot with new characters or a continuation of the first season with some thrilling plot developments.

Manatsu no Cinderella Episode 7 will soon be on air, but before we delve deeper into the topic, let’s take a peek at the show’s previous episodes.

Aoi Natsumi continues to believe that she is vastly different via Mizushima Kento and that they exist in separate lives and realms.

But Kento Mizushima disagrees and has already fallen within love with her. With his persistent efforts, he hopes to rectify the situation if Natsumi remains by his side.

While it is evident that both young people adore one another, we are confident that love will ultimately prevail. At the same duration, the episode concludes with the pair spending quality time by the water.

The moment is exquisitely depicted, and while the show has already accumulated a sizeable fan base, it is now close to its conclusion; the next episode will bring the plot one step closer to its conclusion.

