Man of Medan arrives on Game Pass, Twitch extension available

Bandai Namco announced that The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan is now available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Xbox One and will also arrive in the Game Pass catalog for PC by the end of the year.

"In Man of Medan, four friends and their captain set sail for a diving vacation in search of a WWII wreck. When a storm comes, their journey turns into something far more sinister. Who will live? Who will die? The choice is in your hands!"

The publisher also announced that the game has reached one million copies sold and for this has published a Twitch extension that allows viewers to test their survival instincts by voting for the choices that the streamer will have to make …

Definitely a tasty appetizer in sight of Little Hope, the second episode of the anthological series The Dark Pictures Anthology, available from October 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.