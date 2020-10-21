Mamoru Hosoda returns to the cinema: the author of “Mirai” updates fans on his new project

During an interview granted during the pre-event of the Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2021, the renowned Japanese author Mamoru Hosoda spoke about his new film project, stating that the storyboards are practically complete and that the actual production phase of his next film will soon begin.

The last feature film made by Hosoda was the masterpiece of 2018 Mirai, nominated for an Oscar as Best Animated Film and brought to Italy by Dynit. The film opened in second place at the Japanese box office, grossing 400 million yen in the first weekend and about 3 billion in total (24 million euros).

Mamoru Hosoda made his directorial debut in 2005, directing ONE PIECE: Baron Omatsuri’s secret island, the sixth film in the saga based on the iconic manga by Eiichiro Oda. In the following years he worked on two other films, The girl who leapt through time e Summer Wars, until, in 2012, he released his first original film: Wolf Children.

Today, two years after the release of his latest masterpiece, Hosoda is preparing to return to the cinema with a new original film, the details of which are still unknown. Production will start between 2020 and 2021 and the film, net of possible delays, will see the light in the first half of 2022.

In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our Mirai review.