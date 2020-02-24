Mama Noela! Yanet García poses with Christmas sweater without underwear?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

December arrived and the Christmas holidays are closer than ever, so Yanet García wanted to show off a tender image with a Christmas sweater, but the Climate Girl forgot to put clothes on the bottom!

Through her Instagram account, Yanet looked sexier than ever for her 12 million followers.

In the postcard we see the Climate Girl wearing a tender Christmas sweater in blue king, but at the bottom Yanet forgot to wear clothes, exposing her kilometric legs.

The image captivated her followers, who filled her with compliments:

I want to be with you baby. ” "I like you a lot, baby." "Wish I was waking up to that Xmas morning."

So far the postcard accumulates more than 166 thousand "likes."

View this post on Instagram December 🎄 “Mahatma Gandhi was asked what were the factors that destroy the human being. Calm and serene, he responded like this: Politics without principles, Pleasure without commitment, Wealth without work, Wisdom without character, Businesses without morals, Science without humanity and Prayer without charity. Life has taught me that people are kind, if I am kind; that people are sad, if I'm sad; that everyone loves me, if I love them; that all are bad, if I hate them; that there are smiling faces, if I smile at them; that there are bitter faces, if I am bitter; that the world is happy, if I am happy; that people get angry, if I get angry; that people are grateful, if I am grateful. Life is like a mirror: If I smile, the mirror smiles back. The attitude I take towards life is the same as life will take before me. ” "Whoever wants to be loved, may he love." A post shared by Yanet Garcia 🇲🇽 (@iamyanetgarcia) on Dec 1, 2019 at 8:24 am PST

Yanet García will no longer be in “TODAY” by 2020

On Thursday, November 26, Magda Rodríguez, producer of “TODAY” confirmed to Alex Kaffie that he will remain in charge of the broadcast this beginning of 2020.

She also confirmed that Yanet García will no longer be on the broadcast for the following year, as she is very much in love and everything seems to indicate that she will live in the United States with her boyfriend.

However, Magda said that the relationship with the "Climate Girl" is wonderful and that she will always have the doors open with her.

You may also be interested: "I am friends with your ex": Yanet García denies having caused divorce from Black Araiza (VIDEO)