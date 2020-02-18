Mama ARMY and her daughter make a special gift to J-Hope from BTS

Share it:

With their personality and their music, the BTS boys have influenced each and every one of their fans in the best way, who together form the ARMY, Bangtan's faithful fandom that is good and bad. Because of the time difference with South Korea, since yesterday J-Hope has received all kinds of love messages on the occasion of his 26th birthday. Hobi's joy illuminates until sad days and this is well known by an ARMY mother by name Yamilé, who along with her daughter Gabriela carried out a special gift for Jung Hoseok.

Yamilé proved to be a true BTS fan, proved that the music of the so-called "Princes of Pop" has no specific border, language and age. On the back wall of a house near his house (in Boca del Río, Veracruz), he painted a beautiful mural in honor of J-Hope on the occasion of his birthday. For this mural, mom ARMY was inspired by the cover of the rapper's "Hope World" mixtape, as well as the outfit worn by the Idol in the MV "Daydream".

"Since I saw the cover of the album I liked it a lot, the colors and their combination seemed very cheerful, I thought about painting it on canvas at the beginning but I wanted to see it big and vibrant on a wall," Yamilé told El Debate.

What I like most about J Hope is the joy it conveys just by seeing it.

Happy birthday J Hope!

Hello ARMYS from Mexico and Latam

We paint this mural in honor of Hobi's birthday, it is 4 meters wide and 3.5 meters high.

Hello ARMYS from Mexico and Latam

We paint this mural in honor of Hobi's birthday, it is 4 meters wide and 3.5 meters high.

I will upload it to Weverse with the hashtag #HopeWall so you can support me with your Share and Hobi can see it. It was made with a lot of love.

The elaboration of the mural took him about a month and a half, since he began to take the measurements of the wall, until he painted the last detail. "I painted in my spare time approximately one to three hours, three times a week; I painted 95 percent of the mural by myself, my 13-year-old daughter helped me by painting parts of the mural, like the red sky." Yamilé met BTS thanks to his daughter Gabriela.

I like BTS music a lot because it has a positive message for youth, it is a ray of hope and good feelings among so much music with gross content.

"Besides that every thing that BTS does is highly thought out and calculated, such as the correlation that exists between certain elements of its videos and lyrics, as well as the different contexts they represent in each of its so-called 'eras'".

Choosing a BTS song as your favorite is very difficult, "they are all wonderful but if I have to choose it would be 'Run', for the simple fact that it was the first one my daughter taught me."









Yamilé told El Debate that the music of the global band has taught her and her daughter a valuable lesson in self-love.

Apart from that he has united us in a very special way, he has taught us to love ourselves, to believe in our motivations and to work in what we dream.

"That we are all different and that celebrating the diversity of tastes and thoughts is what should unite us, because each person has something to say," said mom ARMY.

On the other hand, on Twitter J-Hope thanked for all the birthday messages he received.