Maluma will leave the closet in 2020: Mhoni Vidente predicts “total liberation”

The 2020 it will be a year of growth and vindication, but also of many surprises, because according to Mhoni Seer various artists, politicians and athletes will leave the closet, among them one of the most representative singers in Latin America.

Mhoni Seer said next year is cabalistic, and what happens in the 2020 It will change the whole world and humanity.

"There is a better letter in the artistic environment the letter of the gay, of the total release of leaving the closet, means that finally this year in 2020 athletes, artists, politicians, drivers will be able to leave the closet (…) I definitely see the complete realization for the human being and they will take away what they will say and leave completely, ”said the Cuban pythoness.

When asked about a particular celebrity, without hesitation Mhoni said Maluma would be one of the figures that finally would come out of the closet.

It has long been rumored that Maluma He refuses to reveal his true sexual preference, however, next year will be when he finally speaks openly about the subject, the Pythoness added.

With information from the El Show portal

It may interest you:

Yuridia closes her Instagram after lawsuit with reporters for social phobia

Sexy freckled! Celia Lora infarct in the Azteca Stadium with tremendous cleavage