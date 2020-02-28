Maluma stars in commercial underwear

Share it:

Maluma, reggaeton singer of songs like Borro cassette and Felices los 4, participates in an underwear campaign for Calvin Klein and with him celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber appear.

Maluma now calls attention to social networks by being very sensual in a video in which he appears as the protagonist in the campaign of the aforementioned clothing brand.

The famous singer, who has made musical collaborations like Madonna, is seen only with a black boxer and white socks.

The post was shared by the Colombian in his official Instagram account, which accompanied him with the legend: “Mom we made it (we did it). A medal for the world. ”

According to reports in different news portals, Mario Sorrenti participates in this campaign and the video is directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Juan Luis Londoño Arias is Maluma's real name and according to information on Wikipedia, he was born on January 28, 1994 in Medellin, Colombia.

Maluma became famous from 2011, when he released his Farandulera theme and his debut album Magic.

He is currently one of the most famous reggaeton in the world and with millions of followers on social networks.