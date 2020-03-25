Maluma shows off his favorite pets on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The successful singer-songwriter Maluma, originally from Colombia, shares one of his favorite photos on his Instagram account and appears next to none of his two favorite pets.

Maluma, apart from loving singing and the stages, also enjoys traveling, nature and undoubtedly loves animals. In his official Instagram profile he poses next to two white Siberian husky dogs.

Fans of Maluma, singer of Felices los 4 and Borro cassette react to seeing the publication in which he appears with his two dogs and go out of their way to flattery.

You made my day happy "," What a beautiful family you have "," I fell in love with the three, how beautiful your family ", Maluma's followers tell him.

Maluma, at his young age, has managed to have the success as a singer that perhaps he never imagined having and all because of the talent he has. With his concerts he has traveled to different countries of the world.

And being successful, he has not been able to escape good and bad criticism, especially on social networks.

In a recent Instagram post, he mentioned that he doesn't care about negative reviews and considers himself a happy person.

Fashion has always been for me a way of expressing my thoughts and my feelings, I have been criticized over and over again but that is the least that matters to me.

It may interest you: Eiza González sends strong criticism to AMLO for his plan against coronavirus

Maluma became famous in 2011

Juan Luis Londoño Arias is the real name of Maluma and according to information on Wikipedia, he was born on January 28, 1994 in Medellín, Colombia.

Maluma is a Colombian singer, songwriter of pop, reggaeton and trap and became famous in his native Colombia during 2011, when he released the singles Farandulera and Obsesión.

Then, in 2014, he unveiled the songs The Temperature and Carnival and gained fame and recognition in Latin America.

With his controversial songs, among them Felices los 4, Mala mía and HP, he has attracted attention and also provoked strong criticism, and has undoubtedly garnered worldwide success.