Maluma reveals that despite his success he feels very lonely

The singer-songwriter Maluma, who has placed various songs as musical successes, including Happy Four and The Answer, is in his quarantine at home and on Sunday confesses the reason that makes him feel alone.

Maluma spends these days in his homeland, Medellín, Colombia, next to his family, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and through Instagram reveals the reason for his loneliness precisely on this day.

Well my people… I think that this quarantine has only been very difficult, and today, this Sunday, something so strong took hold of me (…) I had to call a friend to avoid spending a Sunday alone. "









Maluma is one of the most followed artists on social networks today and just celebrated because he reached just 50 million followers on Instagram.

50 million family members on instagram. health and life my people, "wrote the famous on Instagram and was filled with joy for his success on social networks.

Maluma does not stop sharing in Instagra images in which he shows what he does in his daily life, be it in his work, tours, trips or in his moments of rest, which are few.

Maluma, an artist who shines with his own light

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, Maluma's real name, was born on January 28, 1994 in Medellín, Colombia, and although he contemplated dedicating himself to the world of sports, fate had something else in store for him.

Both music and sports have always inhabited Maluma, but unexpectedly he began to feel more trapped by the former.

According to information on Wikipedia, he rose to fame in his native country in 2011, thanks to the singles Farandulera and Obsesión, and from 2014 it became known in Latin America.

In 2012 he released his album Magia and with it achieved success in Colombia; in 2013 he is nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.

Maluma has placed several themes, many of his authorship, on the taste of his audience, and has also stood out as an entrepreneur, since in 2015 he launched his first clothing line.