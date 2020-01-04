TV Shows

Maluma is now compared to Federica P.Luche

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The famous singer-songwriter Maluma, originally from Colombia, does not escape criticism on social networks and now, for another dress, they criticize him and compare him with Federica P. Luche, character of the television series La Familia P. Luche, played by the Consuelo Duval actress.

Maluma, singer of songs like Borro cassette and Felices los cuatro, publishes a photograph of him on Instagram and sports a plush outfit. Wear a red coat, but it is not pleasant for many users to wear it.

The outfit is completed with red boots, bright black pants and to his fans it seems a look out of the television program produced by Eugenio Derbez and that was so successful in Mexico and other countries, during its transmission.

Federica Peluche entering 2020 in skins "," Always diva, empowered, because where a lioness steps on, no cat will erase its mark ”, they write to Maluma on Instagram.

Maluma surprised his followers a few days ago in networks by publishing another image in which he shows his makeover. Now he decided to cut his hair and dye it in blond, which in the same way, many fans liked, while others did not.

Maluma is one of the greatest exponents today in the genre of reggaeton and his music has reached almost all over the world. He has done concerts in almost every country and his fame continues to grow.




.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.