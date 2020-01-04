Maluma is now compared to Federica P.Luche

Share it:

The famous singer-songwriter Maluma, originally from Colombia, does not escape criticism on social networks and now, for another dress, they criticize him and compare him with Federica P. Luche, character of the television series La Familia P. Luche, played by the Consuelo Duval actress.

Maluma, singer of songs like Borro cassette and Felices los cuatro, publishes a photograph of him on Instagram and sports a plush outfit. Wear a red coat, but it is not pleasant for many users to wear it.

The outfit is completed with red boots, bright black pants and to his fans it seems a look out of the television program produced by Eugenio Derbez and that was so successful in Mexico and other countries, during its transmission.

Federica Peluche entering 2020 in skins "," Always diva, empowered, because where a lioness steps on, no cat will erase its mark ”, they write to Maluma on Instagram.

Maluma surprised his followers a few days ago in networks by publishing another image in which he shows his makeover. Now he decided to cut his hair and dye it in blond, which in the same way, many fans liked, while others did not.

