Maluma is criticized in the networks for his New Year outfit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rain of criticism received Maluma on social media for his outfit to receive the New Year.

The Colombian went viral dancing to the rhythm of the schoolgirl song wearing a blue pajamas with a print of dog tracks and bones.

The comments of mockery did not wait and one of them was, Ridiculous pajamas!

As if that were not enough, the 11 PM interpreter wore a granny hat in light color.

Other of the comments were: "I thought it was Archangel", "Always with his p" # $ "% as", "With that beard looks a forties", among many more.