Maluma is compared to Federica P. Luche for extravagant outfit (PHOTOS)

Maluma He began 2020 by presuming his vacation in the snow and wearing an extravagant outfit for which he was compared to Federica P Luche.

Yes, the "11:11" interpreter received criticism once again for his outfit that many cataloged as outlandish. And the Colombian posed with red boots, bright black pants and a red plush coat that seemed to his followers out of the comic series of Eugenio Derbez.

Federica Peluche entering 2020 in skins. Always diva, empowered, because where a lioness steps on, no cat will erase its mark ”, were some of the comments left to the interpreter. However, many of his fans also applauded his dress.

See here the photos of Maluma why they compared it to Federica P Luche, the protagonist of the comic series of Televisa:

