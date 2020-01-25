TV Shows

Maluma is compared to Federica P. Luche for extravagant outfit (PHOTOS)

January 25, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:
compare-to-maluma-with-federica-p-fight-for-extravagant-outfit-photos-memes "data-lazy-srcset =" https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/comparan-a-maluma-con-federica-p-luche-por-extravagante-atuendo-fotos-memes.jpg 635w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 01 / compare-a-maluma-con-federica-p-fight-for-extravagant-outfit-photos-memes-300x168.jpg 300w, https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020 /01/comparan-a-maluma-con-federica-p-luche-por-extravagante-atuendo-fotos-memes-390x220.jpg 390w "data-lazy-sizes =" (max-width: 635px) 100vw, 635px " data-lazy-src = "https://www.gtu.com.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/comparan-a-maluma-con-federica-p-luche-por-extravagante-atuendo-fotos -memes.jpg "/><noscript><noscript><img width=

Maluma He began 2020 by presuming his vacation in the snow and wearing an extravagant outfit for which he was compared to Federica P Luche.

Yes, the "11:11" interpreter received criticism once again for his outfit that many cataloged as outlandish. And the Colombian posed with red boots, bright black pants and a red plush coat that seemed to his followers out of the comic series of Eugenio Derbez.

Federica Peluche entering 2020 in skins. Always diva, empowered, because where a lioness steps on, no cat will erase its mark ”, were some of the comments left to the interpreter. However, many of his fans also applauded his dress.

Instagram screenshot @maluma

See here the photos of Maluma why they compared it to Federica P Luche, the protagonist of the comic series of Televisa:

You may also like:

“Cutest face”: Regina Blandón poses without makeup for PHOTO

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.