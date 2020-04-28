TV Shows

Maluma gets romantic and premieres the ballad "ADMV"

April 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Maluma brings out his most romantic side during this quarantine, as he said that all this has inspired him to write new music, mostly romantic songs and highlights that he does not visualize himself writing reggaeton in these difficult times for the world.

It was during an interview with Mariela Encarnación for CNNE that the Medellín singer made these revelations, which is why he released his new single titled "ADMV", short for "El Amor de mi Vida".

The theme is a romantic bullet co-written by Juan Luis Londoño himself, Maluma's real name, along with Edgar Barrera, Vicente Barco and Milky La Sensa. With a simple rhythm where it is only accompanied by an acoustic guitar, the singer shows the best of his voice.

The official video clip for the song "ADMV" already has a video, which premiered on Thursday night, and in the images the artist leaves his followers surprised, because he looks totally unrecognizable, since he appears to be very old. together with his partner.

READ:  Silvia Pinal claims to be "like new" after her hip operation




Although the idea of ​​this video clip was to record it in Greece, during the "Maluma World Tour", the famous revealed that these changes changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, for which it was made in the city of Miami last March.

During this quarantine, the singer has confessed that, although they are going through difficult times, he hopes that with his new single his fans can feel closer to him.

The song was written during a trip he had to Jamaica last January and is already one of the most powerful ballads of the singer and is the favorite of his faithful followers.

.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.