Maluma gets romantic and premieres the ballad "ADMV"

Maluma brings out his most romantic side during this quarantine, as he said that all this has inspired him to write new music, mostly romantic songs and highlights that he does not visualize himself writing reggaeton in these difficult times for the world.

It was during an interview with Mariela Encarnación for CNNE that the Medellín singer made these revelations, which is why he released his new single titled "ADMV", short for "El Amor de mi Vida".

The theme is a romantic bullet co-written by Juan Luis Londoño himself, Maluma's real name, along with Edgar Barrera, Vicente Barco and Milky La Sensa. With a simple rhythm where it is only accompanied by an acoustic guitar, the singer shows the best of his voice.

The official video clip for the song "ADMV" already has a video, which premiered on Thursday night, and in the images the artist leaves his followers surprised, because he looks totally unrecognizable, since he appears to be very old. together with his partner.









Although the idea of ​​this video clip was to record it in Greece, during the "Maluma World Tour", the famous revealed that these changes changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, for which it was made in the city of Miami last March.

During this quarantine, the singer has confessed that, although they are going through difficult times, he hopes that with his new single his fans can feel closer to him.

The song was written during a trip he had to Jamaica last January and is already one of the most powerful ballads of the singer and is the favorite of his faithful followers.