Maluma explodes against people who call him gay

The Colombian singer Maluma did not tolerate more than continue calling him gay, so he decided to send a strong message to all those who have doubted his sexuality and have written to him on social networks to annoy him.

It is well known that the interpreter of topics such as "Blackmail" and "Happy 4" likes to be at the last shout of fashion in any of the fields, which is why he is in constant conversation topics, being mostly in those who doubt their heterosexuality.

This type of action has generated a wave of criticism towards the singer, where Internet users ask him once and for all to leave the closet and no longer hide his sexuality, even Mhoni Vidente assured in his predictions that this 2020 will be the year in which Maluma "leaves the closet".

And although he has been letting these comments and questions pass, now he did get upset and exploded against all those people who continue to bother him about his sexuality, so in a video he commented:

There are very stupid people, how am I gay? Leave the eggs. I am not gay, if it were, I would have already said it, "said the singer.

In addition, he accompanied his response with a rebel challenge for all those who doubt his heterosexuality and ensure that he is gay: "Why doesn't the one who said that I am gay lend me a moment to his girlfriend, to see how gay I am?"

The message has quickly gone viral on social networks and Internet users have begun to talk about the issue and declared: "With her pink hat, like her fairytale princess cheeks, nervous and clueless as a queen looking for her lost king, you are confused beautiful maiden I know, you will soon find the prince who will make you bloom. "

With information from El Gordo y la Flaca.