Maluma defends himself against those who criticize his way of dressing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maluma did what he rarely does in social networks and was defending himself against the famous haters because as everyone knows on more than one occasion he has been attacked by his way of dressing so this time he did not remain silent sending a strong message to his detractors .

"Fashion has always been for me a way to express my thoughts and my feelings, I have been criticized again and again but that is the least that matters to me. I AM HAPPY and this is not taken away from me", Maluma wrote a few hours ago, accompanied by a photo where he is seen modeling.

In the meantime, his fans immediately supported him and applauded the way he defended himself, because as he said at the beginning there are few times he explodes, since he does not want to be in the eye of the hurricane like other celebrities.

"I think like you, fashion is art and a way of expressing what you feel without words", "He who is cute is cute and also with so much talent and paisa and Colombian pride," they wrote in the photo that reached more than 300 thousand likes.

Recall that a few days ago Maluma was part of the Calvin Klein campaign, where world-class celebrities participate some of them are Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin among others.

It is worth mentioning that at this time the Colombian has focused on other projects because he is not making music at the moment because he prefers to rest from the tours.