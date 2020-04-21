Maluma and Pipe Bueno reportedly involved in sexual abuse scandal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The singer Maluma, originally from Colombia, would be involved in a sexual abuse scandal against a model, like Pipe Bueno, his friend. Both of them would have forced her into a sexual threesome when she was drunk.

The information is disclosed by the reporter Gabriel Cuevas on his YouTube channel, and it is the same model, named Gretell Dorado, who tells Cuevas that Maluma and Pipe Bueno forced her to have sex with them.

The event allegedly happened in Quintana Roo, years ago. Gretell met Maluma and told Cuevas that they invited her to his suit, to a private party.

You can read: Edén Muñoz, from Caliber 50, shows off his son on Instagram

Upon reaching the suit, Maluma was in a robe, and with him Pipe Bueno. They began to drink as if nothing and in total harmony, the model tells Cuevas.

Gretell Dorado, model allegedly sexually abused by Maluma and Pipe Bueno. YouTube screenshot photo



Dorado had sex with Maluma, she confesses to Cuevas, and when they finished the act, Maluma told her that she should also have relations with Pipe Bueno, and again with him at the same time.

I was afraid to speak because I know they were going to judge me. I never wanted to talk about it for the same reason. If I said this, it was going to be worse, that's why I didn't, "says Gretell.

They threatened my mother, they said they were going to kill me if I spoke … I feel like I was a victim, "highlights the model, who is originally from Cuba.

Cuevas says that the model confessed that she never wanted to denounce Maluma, because they would not believe him, and admits that she never wanted to have relations with the two at the same time and was forced to act.

You can read: CORONAVIRUS in Mexico daily