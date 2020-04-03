Maluma and Belinda sing a duet in networks unleashing madness

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Maluma and Belinda unleashed the madness on social networks because they decided to sing a cappella for their millions of fans, who were left with their mouths open by the tremendous song they made duet.

It turns out that the artists took advantage of the quarantine to do a live through Instagram, which caused excitement among Internet users, but Maluma told Belinda to interpret the song by Alejandro Fernández and Christina Aguilera, Today I want you, performing a live concert.

But that was not all because Internet users took advantage of the moment to ask them if they really were or were a couple in the past because a lot was said a few years ago about both boys and an alleged romance, although in the end neither of them touched on the subject.

"Jaaa … when romance was rumored, she denied it, said she didn't know him," "Too good is Live. Many assumptions made a few years ago were confirmed. They brightened my day," netizens wrote.

Recall that both artists apparently remain single for a long time since Maluma apparently did end up with Natalia Barulich, with whom he had been seen very much in love, while Belinda supposedly was Lupillo Rivera's girlfriend, although the romance lasted very little .

It may interest you

Will Smith will be a television presenter on the new Quibi platform

Érika Buenfil surprises on Instagram by showing herself without any makeup

Jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli dies of coronavirus