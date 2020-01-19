Sports

Mallorca overwhelms Valencia and leaves the descent

January 19, 2020
Edie Perez
Mallorca has defeated Valencia 4-1 at the Son Moix stadium with goals from Ante Budimir (2), Antonio Raíllo and Dani Rodríguez. The Valencianista's goal was the work of Ferrán Torres, who had replaced Denis Cheryshev in the 43rd minute of the first half.

Albert Celades' team was already losing 3-0 in the first half and played 40 minutes of the restart with ten players for the expulsion of Dani Parejo. The triumph of the vermilion allows him to provisionally leave the relegation zone and ends with a streak of two months without celebrating a victory.

Valencia, meanwhile, has wasted a great opportunity to approach the positions that give access to the Champions League.

It was an unrecognizable team, slow, without ideas in Palma under the heavy rain, and that failed in its attempt to climb positions on the table before an opponent who surpassed him in all facets of football.

