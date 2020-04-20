Malcom: "We must pass the coronavirus to see Messi play again"

Share it:

How is Zenit doing?

I'm doing very well, I'm happy because I was starting to play after the injury. Before Coronavirus I was playing everything and now unfortunately we stopped.

From home … how do you work day to day?

We train by Skype, through an application called Zoom. We all get together and train there. We don't touch the ball, that's why it's bad, but we keep the shape.

Why did you choose Russia, Zenit?

My agent always says, we have to be in love with whoever is in love with us. Zenit and Javier Ribalta loved me and they proved it and that is why I chose Saint Petersburg and thus be able to play Champions.

Don't you miss Barcelona?

I have good memories of Barcelona. They send me many messages of support. I talk a lot with Arthur, Nelson, Coutinho …

I could not send a message in the WhatsApp group to Coutinho to return …

Laugh We did not discuss the future with Philippe. I can't tell if he's going to come back. But if he does, he will give Barcelona a lot of joy, of that I am sure.

And Neymar, do you see him back?

I do not know. The same answer works for Neymar. If he returns, he will perform as he did in the past, for sure. The truth is, last year we didn't talk much about Ney in the locker room. We listened on television, to the press … but we wanted to win everything and we did not go down "

If we look at his season as a Barça player, we get the image of the goal against Madrid and Inter

The goal against Madrid was my best moment and then Inter's. It was a dream, I learned a lot … on and off the field, for example, to think more about the family, about the girlfriend … I learned that in Barcelona.

Do you think he played little?

I think I deserved more minutes but the players always want to be playing. For what he did on the field I think he deserved more but that is innate to every player, we all want to participate as much as possible.

You who have lived with him … Does Messi send so much?

Not that I have that much power. We were all a family. Not that Leo is president. Leo spoke as captain with the staff, asked us, we held meetings to find out what we thought and then spoke with the president.

Surely one of the bad things about confinement is not seeing Messi play …

I think Messi is going to play until he is 40. We have to pass the Coronavirus fast to see Leo Messi on the field again.

Finally, are you excited to play the Copa America?

I don't think about playing with Brazil now. I want to play the Champions League next year. Hulk was always selected at Zenit, why am I not going? First think of Zenit and then I hope I can go to the selection.

