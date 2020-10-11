Malcolm Barrett shocked by a scene

When a secret has to be kept, there is no fictitious relationship that he holds: the star has figured it out at his expense The Boys Malcolm Barrett, who saw his Timeless partner Claudia Doumit keep a deathly silence on one of the most traumatic moments of this second season of the hugely popular Amazon show.

The scene we are talking about is the one in which we discover the truth about Senator Victoria ‘Vic’ Neuman, played by Claudia Doumit: as anyone who has seen the last episodes of Eric Kripke’s show knows, in fact, the apparently harmless congresswoman is actually endowed with telekinetic powers through which she blew Alastair Adana’s head like a popcorn.

A revelation it has shocked the fandom of The Boys and, apparently, poor Malcolm Barrett too! On Instagram, the actor shared a video reaction to the scene, in which we see him in the company of a very satisfied Doumit: “That moment when you realize your TV girlfriend keeps the secret on a show you’re both on“writes the actor.

Speaking of revelations: Eric Kripke talked about all the truths that came out about the ending of The Boys, also focusing on deaths more splatter; the showrunner also revealed how he convinced Amazon to accept a very thrusting scene from The Boys.