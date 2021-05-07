Malayalam films Nizhal & Nayattu on the SimplySouth OTT from 9th May

So audience! Get ready for the thrill-packed movies back-to-back launching which is in the Malayalam language and also viewers outside India, these movies are on their way.

People who are living overseas can now watch these two movies which are Malayalam thrillers and filled with a lot of adventures, moviesNizhal, and Nayattu.

Malayalam films Nizhal & Nayattu Release Dates

For those who are staying outside of India and want to watch these shows on south Indian application so the release dates of both the movies Nizhal and Nayattu are the 9th of May, 2021.

But the viewers who are in India, there are no confirmed dates for these movies on any OTT platform so we have to wait for the release dates because there might be some issue because of this covid situation.

Malayalam films Nizhal & Nayattu Cast

So this is directed by Martin Prakkat and produced by Ranjit and P.M Sasidharan. Nayattu movie includes Kunchacko Boban, Joju George, Jaffar Idukki, Ajit Koshi, Manohari Joy, and Nimisha Sajayan.

Appu N. Bhattathiri as director and Anto Joseph, Abhijith M. Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T.P., and Ginesh Jose as producers created Nizhal in which the stars are Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Divya Prabha, Rony David, Lal, and Izin.

Audiences are excited about this movie as well and they want to know how this story ends and what is the drama of this ultimate story, you know the main storyline of this movie.